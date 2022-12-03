High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 31,923 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,923 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 12.9% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $41,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

