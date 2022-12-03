Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 930 ($11.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.65) to GBX 1,331 ($15.92) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.84) to GBX 1,015 ($12.14) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.36) to GBX 1,230 ($14.71) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $11.61 on Friday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

