holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $165,038.08

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. holoride has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $165,038.08 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.05 or 0.07360523 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00079865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024571 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06326765 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $182,597.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

