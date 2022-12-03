Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in November

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,777,600 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,528,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 740.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

HMCBF stock remained flat at $31.84 during midday trading on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

