Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 555,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Horizon Bancorp

In other news, CEO Craig M. Dwight bought 2,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,961.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on HBNC. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 116,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,691. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

