Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

