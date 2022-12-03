Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 28.2% in November

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 811,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 1.0 %

Hubbell stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $261.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

