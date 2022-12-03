Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,143. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.68 and a 200 day moving average of $489.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 31.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,995,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 48.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $5,869,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

