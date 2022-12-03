Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

