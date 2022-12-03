Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Short Interest Update

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Imagin Medical Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of Imagin Medical stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.18. 2,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. Imagin Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.44.

Get Imagin Medical alerts:

Imagin Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.