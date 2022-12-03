Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
Shares of Impala Platinum stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.10.
Impala Platinum Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This is a positive change from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
Read More
