Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Short Interest Update

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 294,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMPL remained flat at $2.94 on Friday. 23,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,146. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Impel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts recently commented on IMPL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.