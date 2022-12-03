In Depth Partners LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

In Depth Partners LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 6.3% of In Depth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 46.1% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,994,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $945.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $893.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

