Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,897 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Independence Realty Trust worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,072,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

