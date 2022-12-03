IndiGG (INDI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,644.70

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $59,644.70 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

