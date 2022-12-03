Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 0.8 %

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Industria de Diseño Textil

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.80) to €22.50 ($23.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.13) to €21.50 ($22.16) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.