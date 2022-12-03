Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,703.28 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £1,703.28 ($2,037.66).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 277 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,667.54 ($1,994.90).

On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.05 ($1,997.91).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 564 ($6.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £321.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,762.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 608.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 831.41. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($17.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

