Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,703.28 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £1,703.28 ($2,037.66).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 277 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,667.54 ($1,994.90).
- On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.05 ($1,997.91).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance
Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 564 ($6.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £321.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,762.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 608.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 831.41. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($17.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.