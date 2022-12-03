Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,703.28 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £1,703.28 ($2,037.66).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 277 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,667.54 ($1,994.90).
  • On Friday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 263 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.05 ($1,997.91).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 564 ($6.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £321.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,762.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 608.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 831.41. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($17.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

