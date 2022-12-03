Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 24,261 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 24,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $21,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,901,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,508.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,339 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $4,431.37.
- On Monday, November 28th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 704 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $591.36.
- On Friday, November 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 1,918 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $1,630.30.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 9,136 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $7,765.60.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 14,021 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $14,301.42.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 10,400 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $11,752.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00.
eMagin Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 267,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.92.
Institutional Trading of eMagin
About eMagin
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
