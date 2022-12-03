InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 4,483 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 438,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %

PM opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

