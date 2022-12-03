InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 74.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 38.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $602.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

