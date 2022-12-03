InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VB opened at $196.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.87.

