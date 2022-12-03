Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.58.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $407.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.82. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.