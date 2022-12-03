Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PID. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 986,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after buying an additional 119,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 160,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,363 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 424,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 75,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 536.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 329,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 277,683 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID opened at $17.33 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

