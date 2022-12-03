Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 1,635,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 431.3 days.
Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.05. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
