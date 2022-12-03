Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 1,635,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 431.3 days.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.05. 144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

