IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in November

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPZYF remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. IP Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

