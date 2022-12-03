iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.15. 16,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,997. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

