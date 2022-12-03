iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $393,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $111.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

