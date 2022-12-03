iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,018.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

