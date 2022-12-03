Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

ISDR stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $27.83. 6,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,379. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $105.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Patrick Galleher purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Issuer Direct

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

