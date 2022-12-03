Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE IVH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,465. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
