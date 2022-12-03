Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,465. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

