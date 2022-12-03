Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

Shares of JCYGY traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $42.86. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

