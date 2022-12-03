Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $163.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 85.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

