JOE (JOE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.69 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

