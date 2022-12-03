JOE (JOE) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. JOE has a total market capitalization of $61.34 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

