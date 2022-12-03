Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,453 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.53.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

