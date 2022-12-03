Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $324.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.