Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,314 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $235.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.