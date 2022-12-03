Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

