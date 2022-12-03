Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund accounts for 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

