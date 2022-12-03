Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $210.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.95. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the period.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

