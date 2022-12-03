Karpus Management Inc. Invests $7.14 Million in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 630,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $172,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.97.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

