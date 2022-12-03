Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.30. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

