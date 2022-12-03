Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($34.02) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.71) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.90) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €29.24 ($30.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.68. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($84.35).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

