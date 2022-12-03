KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSW. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KnightSwan Acquisition alerts:

KnightSwan Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KNSW stock remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Friday. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.