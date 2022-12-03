Kokoswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $141.55 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $141.55 million and approximately $22,455.71 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

