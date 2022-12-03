Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,709. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

