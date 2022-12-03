L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Down 11.7% in November

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $230.00. 999,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,706. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

