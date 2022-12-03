Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Short Interest Up 6.4% in November

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $2,827,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.86 and a 200-day moving average of $440.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

