Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,530 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $264,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $87.73 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.41.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

