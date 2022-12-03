Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 133,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,975,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
